Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Jean Robitaille sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total value of C$2,650,000.00.
Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 24th, Jean Robitaille sold 42,906 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$557,778.00.
Orla Mining Trading Down 1.2 %
OLA stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.20. The company had a trading volume of 475,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,071. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.14 and a beta of 1.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.
