Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Jean Robitaille sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total value of C$2,650,000.00.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Jean Robitaille sold 42,906 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$557,778.00.

OLA stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.20. The company had a trading volume of 475,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,071. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 target price on Orla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.86.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

