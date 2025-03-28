Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $8,052,007.32 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at $781,367,163.36. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $366.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.35. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.26.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,016,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

