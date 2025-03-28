Insider Buying: TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Acquires £1,414.08 in Stock

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 11,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £1,414.08 ($1,830.76).

Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 2,500 shares of TEAM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £300 ($388.40).

On Monday, March 3rd, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 28,584 shares of TEAM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,430.08 ($4,440.81).

On Monday, January 6th, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 117,977 shares of TEAM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £14,157.24 ($18,328.90).

TEAM Stock Down 8.7 %

TEAM stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. The company has a market capitalization of £5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.01. TEAM plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 22 ($0.28).

TEAM Company Profile

