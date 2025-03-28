Insider Buying: Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Insider Purchases 74,100 Shares of Stock

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Free Report) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise purchased 74,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,239.80 ($31,597.36).
Southern Cross Media Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
About Southern Cross Media Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Cross Media Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.