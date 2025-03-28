Insider Buying: Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Insider Purchases 74,100 Shares of Stock

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Free Report) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise purchased 74,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,239.80 ($31,597.36).

Southern Cross Media Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Southern Cross Media Group alerts:

About Southern Cross Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation of audio content for distribution on broadcast and digital networks. It operates in two segments, Audio and Television. The company owns 99 radio stations in FM, AM, and DAB+ radio, as well as 34 regional radio stations; broadcasts 93 free to air TV signals in regional Australia; operates LiSTNR, an audio destination for consumers housing radio, podcasts, music, and news; and offers sales representation for open audio platform SoundCloud and Sonos Radio.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.