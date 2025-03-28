Insider Buying: Science Group plc (LON:SAG) Insider Buys £28,334.75 in Stock

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Edwards acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £28,334.75 ($36,684.04).

Science Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SAG stock opened at GBX 434.30 ($5.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Science Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 327.96 ($4.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 494 ($6.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £194.13 million, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 442.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 454.75.

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Science Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. Research analysts expect that Science Group plc will post 27.3000005 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.40%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 ($9.81) target price on shares of Science Group in a research note on Monday.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

Featured Stories

