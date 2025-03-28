Insider Buying: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Director Buys 3,250 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) Director Geno J. Germano acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $17,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,602.10. This represents a 41.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

DTIL stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($1.11). Precision BioSciences had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

