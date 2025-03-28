Insider Buying: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Buys $534,200.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Free Report) Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.61 and a 200-day moving average of $288.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,541 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 515,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $142,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

