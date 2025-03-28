Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Update

Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 1,480.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Innovative EV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of VAPR opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Innovative EV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Innovative EV Technologies

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

