INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Issues Earnings Results

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

INmune Bio Stock Down 0.6 %

INMB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. 126,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,440. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded INmune Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on INmune Bio from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

