INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Issues Earnings Results

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

Shares of INMB stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,358. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $192.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of research firms have commented on INMB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded INmune Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

