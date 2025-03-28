ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $4.93. ImmuCell shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 12,836 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.62.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmuCell by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ImmuCell by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

