ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $4.93. ImmuCell shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 12,836 shares.
ImmuCell Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.62.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ImmuCell
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.
