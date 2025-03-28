Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.51, Zacks reports. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million.

Immatics Price Performance

Shares of IMTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 574,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,304. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. Immatics has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immatics stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 166.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Immatics were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Articles

