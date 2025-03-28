iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on March 31st

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1789 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $30.63.
About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF
