IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 376.85% and a negative return on equity of 124.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ICCM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. 48,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.37. IceCure Medical has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Friday.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.