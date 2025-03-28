Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,040.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hysan Development Price Performance

Hysan Development stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio is 3.58%.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

