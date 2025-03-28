Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hypera Stock Performance

Shares of Hypera stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.99. Hypera has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Hypera had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $258.56 million for the quarter.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

