Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.78% of Huron Consulting Group worth $39,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $4,037,621.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,835,927.38. This trade represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,517. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.1 %

HURN opened at $142.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $153.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.33.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

