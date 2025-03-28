Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by High Ground Investment Management LLP

High Ground Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,636 shares during the period. Humana accounts for 33.4% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. High Ground Investment Management LLP owned 0.35% of Humana worth $107,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Humana by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $270.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.51 and a 200-day moving average of $274.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 35.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

