Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 226.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 37,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 174,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 530.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,429,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,370 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Comcast by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 30,364,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,268,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,762 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

