Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 11,009 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 129,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.