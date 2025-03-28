Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Releases Earnings Results

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hour Loop had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 31.06%.

Hour Loop Price Performance

NASDAQ HOUR opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. Hour Loop has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Hour Loop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.