Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of HOTH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 131,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

