Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 965.5% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $51.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.6303 dividend. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

