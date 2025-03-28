Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.62% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $34,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,291,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,983,000 after buying an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 120,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,160,000 after acquiring an additional 324,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at $175,122,278.32. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

