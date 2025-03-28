Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 5,446 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 5.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.