Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 37,868 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,868 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises 1.5% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $387,282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $55,456,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.7 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

