Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC Invests $4.74 Million in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

DFSV stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $34.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

