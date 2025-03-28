Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 535 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.2% of Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $481.62 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $303.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $509.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.67.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

