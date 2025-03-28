Hilary Hageman Acquires 100 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) EVP Hilary Hageman acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,974.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,811.82. This represents a 0.59 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $111.36 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average of $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $63,572,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,412,000 after buying an additional 464,989 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $34,909,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,413,000 after buying an additional 179,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,694,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

