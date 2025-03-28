Highbridge Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948,500 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 191,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of RNWWW opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.70.

ReNew Energy Global Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNWWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.