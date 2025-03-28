Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,067,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Vine Hill Capital Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $3,012,000.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIC opened at $10.16 on Friday. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Company Profile

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

