Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,964,000.

POLE opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is based in INDIANAPOLIS, IN.

