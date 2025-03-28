HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 25.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 7.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 150,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $64.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.13.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.