Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 377,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 187,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Heritage Distilling Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94.

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($8.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Heritage Distilling

Institutional Trading of Heritage Distilling

In related news, Director Andrew M. Varga acquired 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,575. This trade represents a 950.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 57,866 shares of company stock valued at $71,288 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heritage Distilling stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Heritage Distilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Heritage Distilling

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

