Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 377,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 187,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Heritage Distilling Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94.
Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($8.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heritage Distilling stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Heritage Distilling as of its most recent SEC filing.
Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.
