Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.39. 737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

