Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. National Storage Affiliates Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $38.33 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

