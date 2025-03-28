HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $976.63 million, a PE ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 59,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in HealthStream by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

