HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,304,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in HealthEquity by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,065,000 after purchasing an additional 483,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on HQY
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HealthEquity Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HealthEquity
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.