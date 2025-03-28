Head to Head Survey: GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS – Get Free Report) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAINSCO and Hippo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GAINSCO alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hippo $372.10 million 1.71 -$273.10 million ($1.74) -14.54

GAINSCO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hippo.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hippo 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GAINSCO and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hippo has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than GAINSCO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Hippo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GAINSCO and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A Hippo -37.94% -36.38% -8.36%

Summary

Hippo beats GAINSCO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAINSCO

(Get Free Report)

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform and website, as well as operates licensed insurance agencies. Hippo Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GAINSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAINSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.