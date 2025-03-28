HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. HCW Biologics had a negative return on equity of 2,516.84% and a negative net margin of 1,067.82%.
HCW Biologics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of HCWB traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 99,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,125. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. HCW Biologics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.71.
HCW Biologics Company Profile
