HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and traded as low as $10.64. HarborOne Bancorp shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 108,611 shares.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $470.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 194.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 76.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

