Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $39.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,126 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,616,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

