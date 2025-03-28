H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.33, but opened at $38.12. H World Group shares last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 459,085 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. HSBC downgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. H World Group’s payout ratio is presently 141.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,715,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the third quarter worth $81,840,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in H World Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,334,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in H World Group by 1,325.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,153,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

