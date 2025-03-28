Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Issues Earnings Results

Gunsynd (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gunsynd had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 898.94%.
Gunsynd Price Performance
Shares of GUN stock opened at GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.89. Gunsynd has a 1-year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.24 ($0.00). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.12.
Gunsynd Company Profile
