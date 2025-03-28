Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Issues Earnings Results

Gunsynd (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gunsynd had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 898.94%.

Gunsynd Price Performance

Shares of GUN stock opened at GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.89. Gunsynd has a 1-year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.24 ($0.00). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.12.

Get Gunsynd alerts:

Gunsynd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.