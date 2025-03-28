Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $11.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $19.00.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
