Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $11.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

