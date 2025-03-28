Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIPGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.22 and last traded at C$5.08, with a volume of 5292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Green Impact Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

