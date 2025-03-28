Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.22 and last traded at C$5.08, with a volume of 5292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.
Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Green Impact Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
