Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €7.05 ($7.58) and last traded at €7.05 ($7.58). 2,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.75 ($7.26).

Grammer Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is €6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.27. The firm has a market cap of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

About Grammer

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. The Automotive business supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

