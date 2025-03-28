Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 15,611 shares.The stock last traded at $969.11 and had previously closed at $970.65.

Graham Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $939.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $888.20.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total value of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,534.60. This represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Graham by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 8.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 558.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

