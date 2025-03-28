Graeme O’neill Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$150,000.00.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

On Thursday, March 13th, Graeme O’neill sold 50,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$2,750.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Graeme O’neill sold 1,300,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

BHS opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.47. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.