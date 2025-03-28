Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Up 495.8% in March

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 495.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of GXTG stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.12. 1,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a market cap of $13.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.